Camden National Bank Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Camden National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,801 shares of company stock valued at $48,305,317 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.65. The stock had a trading volume of 80,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,685,676. The company has a market capitalization of $240.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.24.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.