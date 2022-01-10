Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,968 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

