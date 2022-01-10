Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Canadian Palladium Resources stock opened at 0.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.07. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 1 year low of 0.04 and a 1 year high of 0.15.

About Canadian Palladium Resources

Canadian Palladium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America. Its properties include Turner Lake gold property in the Nunavut Territory, Tisová and TGER European copper-cobalt property located in Czech Republic and Germany, and East Bull Palladium property in Ontario.

