Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Canadian Palladium Resources stock opened at 0.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.07. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 1 year low of 0.04 and a 1 year high of 0.15.
About Canadian Palladium Resources
Featured Article: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.