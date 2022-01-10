Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 26,293 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 152.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,566 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,476.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,160 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $144.89 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $401.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.52 and a 200 day moving average of $143.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

