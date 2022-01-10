Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,881,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after buying an additional 475,437 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,944,000 after buying an additional 378,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,358,000 after buying an additional 239,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $155.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.66 and its 200-day moving average is $149.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.46.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

