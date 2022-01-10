Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $6.23 Million in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 176,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.74% of Triple-S Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTS. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,494,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 227,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 127,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 56,738 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 716,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after buying an additional 38,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 252,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Triple-S Management stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.