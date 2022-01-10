Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,782 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 9,037 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $189,845,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,271 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $173,090,000 after purchasing an additional 224,805 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.20.

Shares of EA stock opened at $131.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $440,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,684,870. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

