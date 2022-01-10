Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 196,351 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 196,351 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $935,353,000 after purchasing an additional 298,190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $648,356,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the second quarter worth $681,422,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Twitter by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,920,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $338,547,000 after purchasing an additional 261,178 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,731,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,751,000 after purchasing an additional 76,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $39.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.28 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,105 shares of company stock worth $4,039,878. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.97.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

