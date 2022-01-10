Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$44.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.22% from the company’s current price.

CFP has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canfor from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.50.

CFP stock traded down C$1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$30.51. The company had a trading volume of 157,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$21.92 and a 1 year high of C$35.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.42.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Canfor will post 4.6999999 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

