Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from C$18.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.58.

Shares of WEED opened at C$10.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.13. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$10.18 and a twelve month high of C$71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.14.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

