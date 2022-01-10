Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 538,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $87,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.58.

NYSE:COF opened at $154.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.40 and a 200-day moving average of $158.31. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

