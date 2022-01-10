Capital One Financial Weighs in on Coterra Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTRA. Raymond James upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $21.55 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $2,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,210 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.83%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

