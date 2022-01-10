Carole Ho Sells 2,845 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $127,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $41.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.59. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.88 and a beta of 1.75.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

