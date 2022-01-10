Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.81 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,780 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF comprises about 0.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWH opened at $23.33 on Monday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

