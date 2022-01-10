Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 0.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $493.86 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.38. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

