Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Position Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 289,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,748 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $13,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,594,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after acquiring an additional 449,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,446,000 after acquiring an additional 439,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 376.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 396,997 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $47.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FUN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

