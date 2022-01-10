CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) & P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) Financial Survey

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) and P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

CEMIG has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P10 has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CEMIG and P10’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEMIG $4.90 billion 0.85 $555.62 million $0.45 4.85 P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CEMIG has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Profitability

This table compares CEMIG and P10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEMIG 15.41% 10.26% 3.39% P10 N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of CEMIG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of P10 shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CEMIG and P10, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEMIG 0 0 2 0 3.00 P10 0 0 0 0 N/A

CEMIG currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 672.73%. Given CEMIG’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CEMIG is more favorable than P10.

Summary

CEMIG beats P10 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

P10 Company Profile

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

