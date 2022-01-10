CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CIG stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.52. CEMIG has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

