Centric Swap Market Cap Reaches $2.13 Million (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $910,441.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Centric Swap has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00057219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00086785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.04 or 0.07288423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,087.64 or 0.99950494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00067346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

