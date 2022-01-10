Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Yum China by 98.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,699,000 after buying an additional 1,793,580 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,811,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in Yum China by 18.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,957,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,957,000 after buying an additional 1,060,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,866 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC opened at $49.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.84.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

