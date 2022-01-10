Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Gartner by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total transaction of $287,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $299.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.61. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

