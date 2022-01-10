Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,509,220,000 after purchasing an additional 276,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,417,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,731 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,375,467,000 after purchasing an additional 775,541 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $847,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,176 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $48.81 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.6986 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

