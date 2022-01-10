Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 370 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 33,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM opened at $124.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average of $115.95. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $124.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.