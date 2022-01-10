Chemring Group’s (CHG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 380 ($5.12) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 385 ($5.19) to GBX 355 ($4.78) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of CHG stock opened at GBX 290 ($3.91) on Friday. Chemring Group has a 12 month low of GBX 244.40 ($3.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 346 ($4.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 291.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 303.81. The company has a market cap of £821.14 million and a PE ratio of 20.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

