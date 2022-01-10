Chemring Group’s (CHG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 380 ($5.12) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 385 ($5.19) to GBX 355 ($4.78) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
Shares of CHG stock opened at GBX 290 ($3.91) on Friday. Chemring Group has a 12 month low of GBX 244.40 ($3.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 346 ($4.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 291.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 303.81. The company has a market cap of £821.14 million and a PE ratio of 20.14.
Chemring Group Company Profile
Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.
