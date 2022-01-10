Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Energy Corporation operations are focused on discovering and developing diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore principally in the United States. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $71.36.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

