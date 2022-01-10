Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE: CPK) recently:

1/5/2022 – Chesapeake Utilities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake's three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland's Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company's natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. "

12/28/2021 – Chesapeake Utilities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

12/27/2021 – Chesapeake Utilities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/21/2021 – Chesapeake Utilities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Chesapeake Utilities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/14/2021 – Chesapeake Utilities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Chesapeake Utilities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2021 – Chesapeake Utilities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Chesapeake Utilities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Chesapeake Utilities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Chesapeake Utilities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of CPK stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.08. 1,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,340. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.95 and a 200 day moving average of $129.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $146.30. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 191,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1,133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 62,276 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 75,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,009,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

