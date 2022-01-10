Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 6,515 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 476,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.8% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $67,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $172.17 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

