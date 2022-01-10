China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,737,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 30,284,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.8 days.

CICHF opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.