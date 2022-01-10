China Jinmao Holdings Group (OTC:FRSHY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Jinmao Holdings Group (OTC:FRSHY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC:FRSHY opened at $15.37 on Thursday. China Jinmao Holdings Group has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $16.24.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for China Jinmao Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jinmao Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.