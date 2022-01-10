China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Down 24.9% in December

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 18,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.94 on Monday. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of China Natural Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

