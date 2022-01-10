Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $203.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.94.

NYSE:CB opened at $201.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.17. Chubb has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $201.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.0% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

