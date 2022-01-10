Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $28,019,372.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $103.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.17.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

