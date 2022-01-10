Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,865 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $14,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $28,019,372.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $103.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.