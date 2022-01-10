CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 57,060 shares.The stock last traded at $20.24 and had previously closed at $20.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIXX. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upped their price target on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $525.23 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 15.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 122.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,187 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CI Financial by 130.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,856,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in CI Financial by 34.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,546,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $14,301,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

