Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Shares Gap Up to $10.29

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.29, but opened at $10.77. Cian shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 603 shares changing hands.

CIAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price target for the company. VTB Capital assumed coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.91.

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cian Plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cian (NYSE:CIAN)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

