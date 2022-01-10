CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 16,444 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,204 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $98,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 46.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 6.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $215.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $414.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.70.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.