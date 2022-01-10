CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $151.78 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $151,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,712.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,908.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,789.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,711.71 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

