CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 3,345 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $56,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $185.00 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.16. The company has a market cap of $217.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.62.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

