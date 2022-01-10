CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 50,196 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,446,951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,196 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises approximately 2.9% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.43% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $712,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 529,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,881,000 after acquiring an additional 67,502 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,276,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after acquiring an additional 75,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM opened at $124.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.93. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $124.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.