CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 52,503 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 628,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,503 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $70,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 129.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 95.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 108,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $124.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $647.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $107.58 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

