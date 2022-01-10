CIBC Increases Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to C$46.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

IFSPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of IFSPF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.30. 9,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,980. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. Interfor has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.