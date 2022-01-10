CIBC Raises Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$2,900.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSU. Raymond James raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2,421.43.

CSU stock traded down C$9.92 on Monday, hitting C$2,134.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,408. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$1,530.35 and a 12-month high of C$2,385.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2,221.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2,102.14. The stock has a market cap of C$45.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.92.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 66.9100016 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

