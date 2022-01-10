CIBC Trims Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Target Price to C$15.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Cascades stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450. Cascades has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

