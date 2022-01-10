Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 47.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 33.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Cigna by 6.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.21.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $233.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.62. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.