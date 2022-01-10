Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

CPXGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. upgraded Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

CPXGF opened at $10.32 on Monday. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

