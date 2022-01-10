Cingulate Inc’s (NASDAQ:CING) Quiet Period Set To End on January 17th

Cingulate’s (NASDAQ:CING) quiet period will end on Monday, January 17th. Cingulate had issued 4,166,666 shares in its IPO on December 8th. The total size of the offering was $24,999,996 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:CING opened at $2.46 on Monday. Cingulate has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.15.

About Cingulate

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

