Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Price Down 14.2%

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) were down 14.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.00 and last traded at $69.57. Approximately 2,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 241,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.58. The firm has a market cap of $572.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.83.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.78 per share, with a total value of $31,401.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

