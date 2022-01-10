Civilization Tops 1-Day Volume of $573,525.00 (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. Civilization has a total market capitalization of $61.37 million and $573,525.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civilization has traded 58.8% higher against the US dollar. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00065074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

