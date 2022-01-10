Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Down 7.6%

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) shares were down 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.66. Approximately 138,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,217,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Get Clarivate alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -127.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at $178,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.