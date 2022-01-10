Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Shares Up 4.4%

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.34 and last traded at $100.03. 2,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 233,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.31.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 21.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 439,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after acquiring an additional 77,359 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 28.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.